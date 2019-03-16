Hot Wheels Legends Tour kicks off in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - The second annual Hot Wheels Legends Tour kicked off this weekend in Pembroke Pines.

Richard Rawlings, the star of Discovery Channel’s "Fast N’ Loud," will host the nationwide tour that brings larger-than-life custom car shows to select Walmart parking lots. "It’s all about authenticity, creativity and the garage spirit getting out there and doing it yourself. This is about ingenuity, grabbing the tools and making something happen," Rawlings said.

This event brings car enthusiasts together in their local communities to compete for the honor of being immortalized into an official Hot Wheels toy car. Last year's event drew in 3,500 cars and 65,000 fans.

The winning vehicle will be inducted into the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends, a collection of one-of-a-kind cars that embody the brand’s challenger spirit and legendary design.

Each stop will have much more than just custom cars. There will also be experiences such as racing simulations, pit stop challenges, Hot Wheels Kid Zone, photo opportunities and a chance to check out the rest of the Hot Wheel life-size fleet.

The tour will make 18 stops, and at the end of the tour, one finalist from each stop will win a trip to the 2019 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Their custom cars will be judged to determine which one will be made into the toy version of the car sold around the world.

The tour will make a special appearance at the Hot Wheels headquarters in El Segundo, California, on May 18, to celebrate the brand's 51st birthday. A few international stops will be announced later this year.

