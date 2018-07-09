Hundreds experience power outage in Broward

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Hundreds of Florida Power & Light customers were experiencing a power outage on Monday afternoon in Broward County.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue personnel reported a power line fell on top of a moving car. The driver stopped.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies closed West Oakland Park Boulevard in both directions between North Andrews and Powerline Road. The alternate route is Northest 38th Street.

FPL dispatched a crew and they were removing the power line from the top of the car. FPL reported the outage affected some 1,266 customers.

