Intellectually disabled teen made threat toward Nova Middle/High School, police say

DAVIE, Fla. - An intellectually disabled teenager was the person who phoned in a threat Monday to Nova Middle/High School, Davie police Sgt. Mark Leone confirmed Tuesday.

According to Leone, an anonymous person called the school’s administration office around 11 a.m. and said they were on their way over to "shoot up the school."

Leone said the school was placed on a Code Red lockdown as police cleared the buildings, common areas and parking lots.

Several other nearby schools were also placed on lockdown.

The lockdown was lifted as soon as the threat was found to be a hoax.

According to Leone, detectives had leads on a possible suspect within an hour of the incident and were able to locate a 15-year-old ninth-grader who attends high school in Broward County.

Leone said the teen also phoned in threats to John F. Kennedy Middle School in North Miami Beach and Cocoa High School in Cocoa.

Leone said it was learned during questioning that the teen had been deemed intellectually disabled.

Information regarding the threat will be turned over to the Broward County State Attorney's Office for review. The teen is not facing charges at this time.





