Israel in court fighting to be reinstated as sheriff

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel walked into a courtroom Monday with one mission in mind -- to get his job back.

"I was elected by the citizens of Broward County overwhelmingly. I've never betrayed my oath of office. I've never tarnished the badge. I am committed to the people, this county and my family," Israel told reporters outside the courtroom.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removed the 62-year-old Israel from office in January, citing neglect of duty and incompetence. DeSantis criticized Israel's handling of last year's Parkland school shooting and the mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in 2017.

Israel, a Democrat, was elected sheriff in 2012 after serving decades with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

DeSantis' executive order came after an independent panel created to investigate the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School found that Broward County deputies failed to engage gunman Nikolas Cruz and were not properly trained.

Former Coral Springs police Officer Gregory Tony was named as Israel's replacement. Both Israel and Tony plan to run for sheriff when the current term is up in 2020.

On Monday, Israel's attorney Ben Keuhne argued in court that DeSantis order was political nonsense.

"That's not a basis for an executive suspension," Keuhne said. "This governor has engaged in overreach and that's what we argued to Judge (David) Haimes."

In fact, Israel filed a petition, which says, in part: "Governor Desantis exceeded his constitutional authority in suspending Sheriff Israel for political reasons not within the scope of the constitutional suspension prerogative."

But lawyers for Desantis, who were out of town and argued over the phone in court, believe the governor has great legal discretion over elected leaders and did nothing wrong. They argued to have the case dismissed.

Nick Primrose, one of DeSantis' attorneys, argued in court that the Florida state Senate is the proper venue for Israel's case, not the courts.

Haimes is expected to the rule on the motion to dismiss next week.

Israel will also appealing to the Florida Legislature for reinstatement. The Florida Senate will review Israel's case once this lawsuit is resolved.

