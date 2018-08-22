Jiu-jitsu instructor accused of touching girls' breasts held without bond

DAVIE, Fla. - A jiu-jitsu instructor and owner of Raiva Brazilian Jiu Jitsu in Davie appeared in court Wednesday, where he was ordered held without bond following his arrest on lewd and lascivious misconduct charges involving three teenage girls.

The Broward County judge granted Joao Da Silva, 34, a $75,000 bond for each of two charges of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim 12 to 16 years old and another $75,000 for lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim who is 16 or 17.

The judge, however, ordered that no bond be granted for an additional charge of lewd and lascivious molestation involving a victim less than 12 years old.

According to Davie police, one of the victims, who is now 13, claimed Da Silva touched her breast under his bra about three times a week for the past three years she has taken classes at the center.

The other victims are 15 and 17.

According to an arrest report, Davie police were notified about the accusations on June 20.

Police said the 15-year-old girl also told detectives that she was touched under her bra by Da Silva about two weeks before she reported the incident to authorities.

The incidents involving the 17-year-old allegedly happened in Hollywood. Further details about the victim in that case were not immediately released.

Da Silva was taken into custody on Tuesday.

