Judge caught on hot mic: 'The closer to my house, the higher the bond'

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Broward Senior Judge Joel Lazarus was preparing for first appearance court on when he made the controversial statement on a hot mic to a prosecutor.

"I’ll double the bond for those that take place in my neighborhood," Lazarus said.

The judge was talking that Jan. 21 morning about a burglary defendant who apparently committed his crime near Lazarus’ home.

"Closer to my house, the higher the bond," he continued. "That was always Lazarus’s rule."

"I have no problem with that," said the prosecutor.

But many in the courthouse did have a problem with the judge’s statement, which was broadcast live on the internet, none more so than Broward Public Defender Howard Finkelstein.

"What that conveys to the people in the courtroom or to the people watching in public is the fix is in," said Finkelstein. "What I saw on that video was completely un-judge like, unprofessional, and unethical."

Finkelstein fired off a letter to Broward Chief Judge Jack Tuter requesting that Lazarus be banned from all criminal court matters in the future, writing that Lazarus had undermined "our community’s faith in the integrity and independence of the judiciary."

Tuter told Local 10 News today that he informed Lazarus, who usually works civil foreclosure cases, that he is barred not only from ever presiding over first appearance again, but that he is also banned from all matters involving criminal court, saying the statement was "clearly inappropriate."

Lazarus, for his part, acknowledged that his words were "unfortunate," but claimed that he said them only jokingly and that he did not raise the bond in the case in question.

"People say things in jest, unfortunately," he said. "It was unfortunate, I shouldn’t have said it. I did say it. … There was no consequence from it. I didn’t raise or lower the bond."

Finkelstein said if it was a joke it wasn't funny.

"It is the exact opposite of what a judge should do," he said.



