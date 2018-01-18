Jury finds Davie police officer guilty in 'sextortion' case over nude photos

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A jury found Davie police officer James Joseph Krey guilty Wednesday of extortion in a revenge porn case that involved an ex-girlfriend's nude photos.

Krey, 37, was accused of threatening Davie police officer Brittany Assam in an attempt to force her to quit her job. She was 22 years old.

The Coral Springs Police Department handled the case. Investigators believe Krey wanted to get back together with Assam, and began to threaten her when she declined.

"You are going to have to leave Broward County, sweetheart," a text message from Krey to Assam said, according to an arrest report. "Anywhere you go, I have people."

Assam testified about the 2014 case in court Wednesday. She said he threatened her with pictures that she had sent him during their relationship.

"He said, 'If you go to that detail, I am going to start sending out pictures of you and you know that I have them'," Assam said in court.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m., Feb. 8. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.