Killing of Canadian snowbirds in Pompano Beach remains unsolved

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Every six months, Marc Gagne and his wife, Rita Gagne, traveled from Canada to the Golf View Estates Mobile Home Park in Pompano Beach. They won't be going back to Canada. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after the couple was killed.

Mark Gagne, 80, and Rita Gagne, 78, were both wearing their pajamas when they died at 770 Birdie Lane.

A neighbor, who had not heard from them, found them dead Friday.

Susie Riel, a grieving neighbor, said she first met the Canadian snowbirds about 26 years ago and said they were great people.

"They always said, 'Hello! How are you?' They would speak a little bit," Riel said.

Riel said they were from Saint-Côme–Linière, a municipality in the Chaudière-Appalaches region of Quebec. It's another loss for the couple's family. Neighbors said they were still mourning their daughter's death. She died of cancer in February.

One of Marc and Rita Gagne's nephews started a GoFundMe page to support the unexpected transport that will be required between Canada and Florida. The money will also help family members to attend funeral service and add to the reward money.

Without a suspect description or an arrest, Golf View Estates Mobile Home Park residents said they are worried about their safety. BSO deputies are asking anyone with information about the deaths to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $3,000.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.