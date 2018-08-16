Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation passes out free school supplies to children

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Thursday was only the second day of school for students in Broward County, but there was already a celebration Thursday morning at Watkins Elementary School as children lined up to receive free school supplies made possible by the Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation.

Students received glue sticks, composition books and folders, just to name a few items.

"We're serving about 8,000 kids (from) 13 different schools," Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation President Tony Lorenzo said.

Of the three schools in Broward and 10 in Miami-Dade County, each was chosen based on need and the percentage of students who receive free lunch.

"At the end of the school year, when we hear they went to the next grade, it's really impactful. That's why we do it," Lorenzo said.

And, of course, nothing beats the children's smiles.

"It will have a huge impact on our schools. It's great and seeing the children's faces, it was like Christmas," Principal Philip Bullock said.

