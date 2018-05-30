Large crane collapses in Lauderhill, hitting homes, power lines

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Two people were hurt Wednesday after a large crane collapsed, knocking down power lines and landing on multiple homes in Lauderhill, authorities said.

Capt. Jerry Gonzalez, a spokesman for the Lauderhill Fire-Rescue Department, said the crane fell over around 3:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of Northwest 11th Street.

The crane operator and a person inside one of the homes were taken to a local hospital for treatment, Gonzalez said. It does not appear that their injuries are severe.

"The man who was inside the home -- he's very lucky to be alive," said Assistant Chief Jeff Levy of Lauderhill Fire Rescue Department.

Gonzalez said that firefighters went to door-to-door to make sure no one else was hurt.

A subcontractor working for Florida Power & Light was installing power poles when the crane tipped over, Levy said.

The view from Sky 10 shows the arm of the crane laying across one of the homes, ripping a large hole in the roof.

The Lauderhill Police Department has asked pedestrians and drivers to avoid the area.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.