Lauderdale Lakes schools evacuated after threat

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - Schools in in Lauderdale Lakes were evacuated after a reported bomb threat Thursday.

Sky 10 was over Boyd Anderson High School where students could be seen congregating on the athletic fields.

Lauderdale Lakes Middle School students were also evacuated, as were those at Oriole Elementary School.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Miranda Grossman confirmed that Crime Stoppers received a tip about the threat made against the high school and middle school. She said the elementary school was evacuated as a precaution because of its proximity to the schools.

According to Grossman, the middle school has since been cleared and students have returned to class.

South Florida schools have been targets of a series of social media threats made by students over the past two weeks. There's no word on how Thursday's threat was conveyed.

