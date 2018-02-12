Lauderhill Fire rescues dog from canal, need help finding family

The Lauderhill Fire Department made a special rescue Monday, saving the life of a large dog that had fallen into a canal.

The department shared video and pictures of the successful rescue on Twitter. There was no word on how the female dog may have found itself in the C13 canal.

"She's cold but soooo greatful (sic) to be out of the C13 canal," the department's PIO tweeted.

The department has named her Shivers due to the dog being so cold. Anyone with information on the dog and its family is asked to contact the Lauderhill Fire Department.

