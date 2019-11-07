Lauderhill police officer hospitalized, hit by car while sitting in her cruiser

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A Lauderhill police officer was hospitalized after being involved in a crash Wednesday night.

According to police, the officer had just gotten into her vehicle after a traffic stop.

That's when police said her cruiser was hit by another car.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital.

Police said the officer was in good condition. She suffered minor injuries to her face from the airbags being deployed.

There has been no word on the condition of the other driver, who police said was complaining of leg injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

