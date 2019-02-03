Lauderhill police investigate shooting involving multiple people

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Lauderhill police are investigating a shooting involving multiple people.

The shooting occurred near the 1700 block of Northwest 55th Avenue.

Police said there was a large gathering at the Tree Garden Apartments that led to shots fired.

As officers arrived, they found three people shot multiple times. All three were taken to Broward General Medical Center.

Two vehicles, described as a white SUV and a black car, were involved in the incident. Several shell casings were in the street.

Police found one gun and shell casings from two different guns.

Police are currently working to gather a suspect description.

