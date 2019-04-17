Lauderhill school evacuated after small fire breaks out

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A Lauderhill elementary school was evacuated Wednesday after a small fire broke out on the building's roof, authorities said.

The blaze started around 4 p.m. at Castle Hill Elementary School in the 2600 block of Northwest 46th Avenue. A spokesperson for Lauderhill Fire Rescue said no one was hurt.

The spokesperson said construction workers were using a torch on the roof when a portion of wall containing air conditioning units caught fire. The fire caused smoke to spread throughout the school.

