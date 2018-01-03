Lauderhill store clerk arrested in Christmas Eve shooting

Lauderhill, Fla. - Lauderhill police have arrested a 29-year-old convenience store clerk accused of shooting a man with an AK-47 rifle outside his store on Christmas Eve.

Michael Santiago, a spokesman for the Lauderhill Police Department, said the clerk, Saf Ahmad, and a man began arguing just before 4 p.m. on Dec. 24 inside the Kwick Pick store in 5400 block of Northwest 19th Street.

According to the arrest report, the man said he went to store to confront the employees after one of his friends had been beaten inside the store earlier that day. The man said the argument escalated and Ahmad pulled out a handgun, prompting him to leave.

He told police that he got inside his car and began circling around the parking lot. Police said Ahmad then fired a shot with his handgun at the car, causing the man to flee.

A few minutes later, the man drove by again and threw a glass bottle at the store, police said. Saf Ahmad, now armed with AK-47 rifle, shot at the man nine times, police said. One of the bullets wounded the man in the back, police said.

The man drove off, but quickly realized he could no longer feel his legs and crashed into a median. He was found by officers a few blocks away, and he was rushed to Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale.

Ahmad told police that the man had been armed and fired at him and his employees, making him fear for his life.

But police said they reviewed the security video from the store and found that man was not armed. Police said they could find no muzzle flash coming from the man's car in the video.

Police arrested Ahmad Friday.

He faces charges of aggravated battery with deadly weapon.

He is currently being held in the Joseph V. Conte jail facility in Pompano Beach on $100,000 bail.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.