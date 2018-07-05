Leftover fireworks ignite home under renovation in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. - A group of children ignited leftover fireworks, causing a fire to spark in a home under renovation, authorities said Thursday.

The Pembroke Park home in the 3000 block of Southwest 37th Avenue was vacant and undergoing renovations when it caught fire at around 3 p.m., authorities said.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials said the fireworks were being shot off by children, and the fire it caused quickly spread from a couch.

The fire eventually burned the garage door and spread to the attic, authorities said.

A neighbor reported the fire and firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

