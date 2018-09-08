Good Samaritans deliver motorized scooter to car crash victim in need

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - It has been a tough summer for Willie Benjamin, but a pair of a Good Samaritans who learned about his struggles on Local 10 News decided to help him on Friday.

Benjamin lost his only mode of freedom -- his motorized scooter. He survived a crash in July, but his scooter was mangled and the insurance company and the driver refused to help him.

Benjamin, who served in the Marines and takes care of his grandchildren, had relied on the motorized scooter since 2007 when a collapse left him nearly paralyzed.

"When I came out, the nerves to my leg was damaged," Benjamin said. "I thought I would never walk again."

But that all changed with a delivery on Friday night. The Local 10 News viewers gave a perfect stranger one beautiful gift. Audrey Schwartz was happy to help Benjamin and hugged him.

"It's a wonderful thing," Schwartz told Benjamin. "Makes me feel good. I'm thrilled that it's going to help you."

According to the Lauderhill Police Department, Benjamin was trying to get to a grocery store July 12 when a woman in a Honda struck him and destroyed his scooter. Benjamin had been in fights with his insurance company to get a new one.

"This has put my life back together," Benjamin said.

Benjamin's "Jazzy 11-13" likely needs new batteries. It now has a new home and Benjamin has new friends for life.

