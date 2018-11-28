Man, 33, arrested in shooting of 13-year-old boy in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - A 33-year-old man is facing charges in the shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to an arrest report, two students from Lauderdale Lakes Middle School were involved in a fight at a nearby park.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said a witness called the suspect, Jimmie Terry, and told him someone was trying to fight another person who is known to both of them. Authorities did not disclose their relation to one another.

According to the arrest report, Terry went to the Sea Wind Lakes Apartments at 4400 NW 36th St., where everyone involved in the fight was now at, and exchanged words with multiple occupants at an apartment unit, including a child. Deputies said he then went down to the parking lot so the two could fight.

Deputies said the child began walking through the parking lot toward the entrance where Terry was waiting as other children stood around to watch the impending altercation.

Authorities said the two continued to exchange words as the child walked toward Terry, at which time Terry pulled out a handgun and fired at the child.

According to the arrest report, Terry missed his intended target, but struck Evency Augustin, 13, who was standing somewhere behind the other child.

Augustin was running to safety when he realized he had been shot in the left buttock.

He collapsed in the parking lot and was taken to Broward Health Medical Center by paramedics.

Deputies said Terry fled the scene, but was found at his home a short distance away.

Authorities said two witnesses identified Terry as the gunman in a photo lineup.

Terry denied having a gun or firing a shot at the victim and claimed other adults at the scene fired multiple shots that were intended for him, authorities said.

Deputies said the intended victim declined to press charges against Terry for aggravated assault.

Still, Terry faces charges in connection with the 13-year-old's injuries, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in public.

