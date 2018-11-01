Man, 5-year-old girl killed while crossing Griffin Road on Halloween

DAVIE, Fla. - A 46-year-old man and a 5-year-old girl were struck and killed by a Cadillac while crossing Griffin Road on Halloween night.

Davie police Sgt. Mark Leone said Carlos Amaya and two girls, ages 5 and 2, were at the crosswalk in the 6600 block of Griffin Road when they "walked into the path" of the Cadillac.

Leone said the driver, Jocelin Butterfield, 30, saw Amaya and the girls but couldn't stop in time, hitting them with her car.

Amaya and the 5-year-old girl died at the scene. Leone said the 2-year-old girl had a cut to her head and was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood as a precaution.

Leone said excessive speed -- the Cadillac was traveling at least 45 mph at the time -- and alcohol did not appear to be factors in the crash. He said Amaya and the girls were at a designated crosswalk with a traffic light.

Butterfield remained at the scene and gave a statement to investigators.

The mother of the girls was notified of the crash and went to the hospital to pick up the 2-year-old.

