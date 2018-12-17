Man, 62, escapes from house fire in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A man who is missing a leg escaped from a house fire Monday morning in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

The fire was reported at a home at 725 NW 15th Court.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue officials said the 62-year-old man was the only person inside the home when the fire erupted.

He was able to get out on his own and was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, authorities said.

According a fire rescue representative, the roof of the home next door was also scorched by the flames.

The home where the fire originated was deemed a total loss.



