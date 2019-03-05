Man, 9-year-old girl shot near Foster Park in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - A man and a 9-year-old girl were shot Tuesday afternoon near Foster Park in Hallandale Beach, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported in the area of Foster Road and Northwest Sixth Avenue.

A witness told Local 10 News reporter Janine Stanwood that she heard at least 10 gunshots.

Police were seen focusing their attention on a gray Mazda van that had a shattered back window.

It's unclear whether the victims were shot inside or outside the vehicle.

Police said they are questioning multiple people; however, no arrests have been made.

"We're still in the very, very preliminary stages, so we're still questioning witnesses and trying to gather information at this time," Capt. Rashana Dabney-Donovan, of the Hallandale Beach Police Department, said.

The victims were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. Police said the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

