Broward

Man, 9-year-old girl shot near Foster Park in Hallandale Beach

Witness said she heard at least 10 gunshots

By Janine Stanwood - Anchor/Reporter

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - A man and a 9-year-old girl were shot Tuesday afternoon near Foster Park in Hallandale Beach, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported in the area of Foster Road and Northwest Sixth Avenue.

More Crime Headlines

A witness told Local 10 News reporter Janine Stanwood that she heard at least 10 gunshots.

Police were seen focusing their attention on a gray Mazda van that had a shattered back window.

It's unclear whether the victims were shot inside or outside the vehicle.

Police said they are questioning multiple people; however, no arrests have been made.

"We're still in the very, very preliminary stages, so we're still questioning witnesses and trying to gather information at this time," Capt. Rashana Dabney-Donovan, of the Hallandale Beach Police Department, said. 

The victims were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. Police said the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.