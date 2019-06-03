Man accused in Pembroke Pines shootout also pointed gun at woman in Miramar, police say

Solomon Stinson, 81, spent 14 years on the Miami-Dade County school board before retiring in 2010.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A former Miami-Dade County School Board member who was arrested Sunday after allegedly opening fire on police officers in Pembroke Pines also pointed a gun at a couple in Miramar the same day, police confirmed Monday.

According to Miramar police, a couple who live in the Monarch Lakes community were unloading their vehicle around 3:50 p.m. Sunday when a Cadillac approached the home and the driver began honking the horn.

Police said the woman approached the vehicle, at which time the driver, identified as Solomon Stinson, 81, lowered the passenger side window and pointed a gun at the woman without saying a word.

Police said the woman ran and hid behind her vehicle while her husband called 911 from the garage area.

Stinson drove away and a "be on the lookout" was issued for his Cadillac, authorities said.

Miramar police said they later learned the Cadillac matched the description of the vehicle involved in a Pembroke Pines incident.

According to Pembroke Pines police Capt. Adam Feiner, Stinson got into an argument with a man about a parking space outside the Pembroke Lakes Mall before shooting the back window of the man's car and driving away.

Police officers spotted Stinson fleeing the area and followed him, authorities said.

Stinson opened fire at pursuing police officers near Flamingo Road and Johnson Street, where officers returned fire, Feiner said.

As Stinson continued driving west on Sheridan Street, he lost control of his car and crashed into a wooded area, where it caught fire, Feiner said.

Stinson tried to run, but was eventually taken into custody, Feiner said. He was not shot and no officers were injured.

Stinson was taken to Memorial Hospital West to be treated for minor injuries that he likely incurred during the crash, Feiner said.

He faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault with a firearm in connection with the incidents in Pembroke Pines.

Miramar police said he is also facing an aggravated assault charge for the incident involving the couple after the woman identified Stinson in a photo lineup.

"Something happened. We don't know what. But we have to find out what happened to this man because he has been so good to Miami-Dade County," Stinson's neighbor, Dorothy Heard, told Local 10 News reporter Glenna Milberg. "He's a pillar. I just don't understand what happened to him, but whatever happened, we need to find out and support this man."

Stinson served 14 years on the School Board before retiring in 2010.

"As disturbing and deeply sad as these reported events are, they stand in stark contrast to five decades of service and an unwavering commitment to educating children in Miami-Dade," Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said in a statement Monday.

