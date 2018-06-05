Man accused of assuming pool builder's identity then stealing thousands

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - Broward County sheriff's deputies are searching for a man accused of stealing roughly $8,000 in an elaborate identity theft scheme.

The sheriff's office released security video footage Tuesday in hopes of identifying the man.

Deputies said that in March, a man posing as pool builder opened a business account at American National Bank in the 4300 block of North Federal Highway, in Oakland Park. Deputies said the man provided a fake driver's license and the victim's corporation records to fool the bank into starting the account.

The bank employee was initially suspicious of the driver's license, but the man managed to ease her concerns, deputies said.

On May 7, someone deposited an electronic check for $10,000 into the account, according to deputies.

On May 14, National Bank was alerted the check had been fraudulent, but by then someone had withdrawn about $8,000 from ATMs, deputies said.

Later that day, the man who opened the account returned to the branch and tried to withdraw more money from the account, deputies said. A bank employee attempted to stall him, but fled before authorities arrived, deputies said.

Deputies described the suspect as a black man with a stocky build and a receding hairline.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Broward Sheriff's Office Oakland Park Detective Steve Upadayya at 954-202-3121 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.