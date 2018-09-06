Man accused of fleeing from police, crashing car into pillar of Hollywood home

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - A 26-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after leading Hallandale Beach police on a chase that ended in a crash in Hollywood, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, two officers spotted Carl Irving Williams, of Miami, running three stop signs, beginning in the 300 block of Northwest Sixth Street.

Police said the officers tried to pull over the car, but Williams continued speeding away, running another stop sign at the intersection of Northwest Sixth Avenue and Pembroke Road.

Authorities said two other drivers were forced to slam on their brakes to avoid crashing into Williams' car.

According to the arrest report, Williams sped his way into Hollywood, at which point the Hallandale Beach police officers deactivated their siren and stopped pursuing the vehicle.

However, authorities said the officers saw Williams lose control of his vehicle a short time later at the intersection of 24th Court and Plunkett Street.

Police said the car slid across the yard of a home and crashed into a pillar that is attached to the front of the residence.

Police said Williams got out of the car, laid on the ground and was taken into custody after first trying to pull away from an officer.

Authorities said Williams also tried to walk toward an unknown woman in the area and called out to her, "Hey, call my people!"

According to the arrest report, Williams was found with 2.2 grams of marijuana in his possession. A lit marijuana cigarette was also found in the car, authorities said.

Police said the car Williams was found driving had been reported stolen Aug. 27 in Hollywood. Williams does not have a valid Florida driver's license, authorities said.

Williams faces multiple charges, including grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of cannabis, resisting an officer without violence, reckless driving, fleeing and eluding police, operating a motor vehicle without a license, speeding and running a stop sign.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.