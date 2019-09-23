Man accused of masturbating outside Chipotle restaurant in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A man was arrested Saturday after he was caught masturbating in his car outside a Chipotle restaurant in Pembroke Pines, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, a witness called police to report that a man, later identified as Craig Lawrence Fuller, 55, of Hollywood, was sitting in the driver's seat of his black Ford Ranger with both side windows down and appeared to be masturbating.

The incident allegedly occurred outside the Chipotle restaurant at 11029 Pines Blvd.

Police said a sergeant arrived at the parking lot, which was busy with numerous people walking around, and saw Fuller with his shorts unbuttoned, the zipper down and his erect penis exposed as he appeared to masturbate in plain view.

According to the arrest report, Fuller leaned forward in an attempt to conceal what he was doing when he saw the sergeant approaching his vehicle.

Fuller was arrested on a charge of exposure of sexual organs and was taken to the Broward County Main Jail.

