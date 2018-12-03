Man accused of nearly striking deputy with car while feeling from authorities

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A Pompano Beach man was arrested Sunday after he nearly struck a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy with a car while trying to flee from authorities, an arrest report stated.

According to the report, deputies approached Travis Shanard Ryan, 24, in the 2500 block of Northwest Ninth Street because he had multiple warrants for his arrest.

Authorities said Ryan fled from deputies in a black Hyundai Elantra and nearly struck a deputy.

A BSO helicopter and K-9 units assisted in the search for Ryan.

Deputies said he was eventually taken into custody and was found with powder residue and debris on him consistent with the coating on metallic shed roofs.

Deputies said Ryan initially lied to authorities about his identity, telling them his name was Bryan Ryan.

Ryan faces multiple charges related to his warrants as well as additional charges of assault on a law enforcement officer, giving false identification to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer without violence and fleeing and eluding police.

