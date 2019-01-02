Man accused of pointing gun at driver in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A man was arrested Tuesday on accusations that he pointed a gun at a driver during a road rage incident in Pembroke Pines, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the victim called 911, claiming that a verbal argument between him and another driver resulted in the driver pointing a gun at him in the area of Northwest 77th Way and Johnson Street.

Police said Jermaine Aaron Mobley, 25, claimed the other driver, later identified by police as Tarcy Christopher Burch, 25, rolled down the driver's-side window of his car, pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun, racked the slide and then pointed the gun at him.

Authorities said Burch was pulled over by police in the area of Northwest 77th Way and 10th Street.

Police said no gun was found inside Burch's car and he denied having a gun or pointing a gun at the victim. However, authorities said the entire incident was captured on the victim's cellphone camera and clearly shows Burch pointing a gun at the victim.

Burch was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill.

