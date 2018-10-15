Man accused of punching pregnant woman in face for calling mother a b****

Tyson Cooper is accused of punching a woman in her face because she called his mother a b****.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - A South Florida man was arrested Sunday after he punched a pregnant woman in the face, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the victim approached a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy Sunday morning who was responding to a separate call in the 3000 block of Northwest 33rd Avenue.

Deputies said the woman was hysterically crying and screaming for help.

According to the arrest report, the woman, who is due in November, told the deputy a man, identified as Tyson Cooper, 38, punched her in the face for no apparent reason.

The deputy then confronted Cooper, who admitted to punching the woman in the face and said he did so because she called his mother a b****, authorities said.

Authorities said Cooper also spontaneously uttered multiple times that he knew the victim was pregnant.

Cooper was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery on a pregnant woman.

