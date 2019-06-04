Man accused of raping woman, stealing her jewelry at Davie home

DAVIE, Fla. - A South Florida man was arrested Monday on accusations that he raped and stole jewelry from a woman he lives with in Davie, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the alleged victim was naked while sleeping in her bedroom with her boyfriend when Carlos Noe Cristobal Mazariegos, 33, entered the room.

She said she was awakened by Cristobal Mazariegos on top of her and claimed he raped her for about five minutes while she yelled at him to stop.

The woman told police Cristobal Mazariegos finally got off of her and her boyfriend went after him as he went back to his room, the arrest report stated.

Authorities said the victim also claimed Cristobal Mazariegos stole a small bag from her room, which contained $2,000 in jewelry, including a watch and gold necklaces.

After police were called, the woman was taken to the Nancy J. Cotterman Center so a rape kit could be collected.

Police said Cristobal Mazariegos was taken to the Davie Police Department and admitted to going into the victim's room to get some beer from the refrigerator.

Police said Cristobal Mazariegos confessed to getting aroused when he saw the victim lying naked in bed and admitted to raping her.

Cristobal Mazariegos said the victim woke up during the rape and began yelling at him, at which time he went back to his room, authorities said.

Police said Cristobal Mazariegos denied stealing the woman's jewelry, and police were not able to find the bag of jewelry while searching the home in the 4400 block of Southwest 66th Terrace.

Cristobal Mazariegos was arrested on charges of grand theft and sexual battery.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.