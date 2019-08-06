Man accused of sitting naked outside neighbor's apartment in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. - A 48-year-old man was arrested Monday after he sat outside his neighbor's apartment for 45 minutes while naked, authorities said.

According to the man's arrest report, Davie police were called to the apartment complex on Nova Drive in reference to a suspicious man walking around the property.

Police said an officer arrived and spotted Juan Quintana walking on the sidewalk from a woman's apartment to his apartment.

The officer documented in the arrest report that Quintana's buttocks was completely exposed and he later saw Quintana's penis as he continued to drive toward the suspect.

Police said the officer activated the air horn to his marked police vehicle, and Quintana quickly entered his apartment.

The officer knocked on the front door, and Quintana answered while still fully naked, according to the report.

Police said the victim told the officer she often sees Quintana sitting outside her front door, waiting for her to leave the apartment or come home. She said his behavior has been an ongoing issue for about a month.

Police said Quintana had waited 45 minutes outside the woman's apartment Monday.

The victim told authorities she has told Quintana on multiple occasions to leave her alone and to stop sitting outside her front door or she will call the police, but he has remained persistent.

The woman previously called police Friday regarding a similar incident involving Quintana.

According to Quintana's arrest report, the woman was walking to her front door that day and Quintana spotted her while standing in the parking lot.

Police said Quintana "sprinted aggressively" toward the victim, and she ran inside her home.

The victim told officers she feared Quintana would have attacked her if she hadn't made it inside her apartment in time.

Quintana was arrested on charges of simple stalking and exposure of sex organs.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.