Man accused of stealing church van, driving recklessly in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - A 28-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he stole a church van in Broward County, authorities said.

According to Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion, a good Samaritan saw Tremayne Javon Walker driving the van recklessly in Oakland Park and called the phone number on the side of the van, which was for the United Methodist church in Fort Lauderdale.

The church's pastor told the woman the van had been stolen the day before, so she then called BSO.

According to Concepcion, deputies went to the 3300 block of North Powerline Road, where they found the van parked at a business plaza.

Deputies arrested Walker as he was trying to get back into the driver's seat, she said.

According to an arrest report, Walker initially refused multiple times to give deputies his name, date of birth or Social Security number.

Authorities said they conducted a show-up with two witnesses who confirmed with 100 percent certainty that Walker was the man they saw driving the van.

He was arrested on charges of grand theft auto and resisting an officer without violence.

Concepcion said Walker later provided a full confession to detectives.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.