Man accused of threatening to blow up Pembroke Pines mosque

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A Cutler Bay man is facing federal charges after prosecutors said he threatened to bomb a mosque in Pembroke Pines.

Prosecutors said Dustin Hughes, 25, left a voice message May 5 on the emergency contact number for the Jamaat Ul Muttaqeen Mosque in the 1000 block of Southwest 196th Avenue.

“I planted a bomb in your temple, I’m gonna blow your (expletive) temple up you (expletive) Muslim," Hughes said in the call, according to prosecutors. "Where you guys have your sanctuary and worship Allah, I’m gonna blow that (expletive) up."

In the call, Hughes claimed to have a detonator and said the people at the mosque would go "up in flames" after he was done, prosecutors said.

After the call, officers with the Pembroke Pines Police Department searched the mosque and found no explosives, prosecutors said.

Federal officials said Hughes later made three additional calls with similar threats on an answering machine of the another one of the mosque telephone lines.

Federal agents arrested Hughes Tuesday at his home in Cutler Bay. After he was arrested, Hughes told agents that he wanted scare and upset members of mosque, prosecutors said.

If convicted, Hughes could serve up to 10 years in prison.

