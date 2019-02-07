Man appears in court after being accused of beating woman, leading deputies on chase

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A 23-year-old man appeared in court Thursday, a day after he was accused of beating a woman, forcing her inside a car and then leading Broward Sheriff's Office deputies on a high-speed chase.

Harveltz Bert Beaubrun was ordered held in lieu of a $12,500 bond on charges of resisting an officer and fleeing and eluding police.

However, he still has to appear before a federal judge in connection with violating the terms of his probation in a manslaughter case before he will learn whether he can post bail.

If Beaubrun is released from custody, he will be outfitted with a GPS ankle monitor.

A state attorney who appeared at Beaubrun's morning hearing said he should be considered a flight risk due to his previous criminal charges.

According to an arrest report, the Broward Sheriff's Office received a 911 call Wednesday about a man, later identified as Beaubrun, beating a woman and forcing her into a white Mustang at 2700 Oakland Forest Drive in Oakland Park.

A BSO helicopter and deputies searched for Beaubrun, who authorities said eventually crashed the car on Interstate 95 in Dania Beach and took off running into a wooded area just west of the highway.

Authorities said Beaubrun had been driving at 100 mph during the chase and was switching lanes, causing other drivers to slam on their brakes.

According to the arrest report, Beaubrun rear-ended an SUV before jumping out of his moving car.

Authorities said the woman involved in the initial incident was inside the car during the chase and crash.

A woman inside the SUV was apparently injured during the pursuit. She was placed on a stretcher and put into the back of an ambulance.

Authorities said Beaubrun had jumped into a lake while trying to flee from deputies, but he was eventually caught behind a hotel near the Tri-Rail station off Griffin Road.

Beaubrun pleaded no contest in 2015 to manslaughter charges after shooting his girlfriend, Lakendra Jones, 18, in the chest and killing her. He was sentenced to just four years in jail and two years' probation.

In 2008, Beaubrun, then 12, beat his 17-month-old cousin to death with a wooden baseball bat but was not charged as an adult and received probation and counseling.

In that case, police said he was watching the girl and his then-10-year-old brother when he got angry at the toddler for crying while he was watching TV.



