Man arrested after hit-and-run captured on camera in Oakland Park

Luis Alberto Ferri, 36, is accused of hitting a pedestrian with his car Feb. 23 and then leaving the scene.

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in the parking lot of a Publix supermarket in Oakland Park.

Luis Alberto Ferri, 36, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability.

Police said Angelo Ford, 46, was struck by a car Feb. 23 in the parking lot of the Publix at 950 E. Commercial Blvd.

"He's not doing great," his attorney, Ken Frankel, said. "He suffered a severe leg fracture, internal fixation hardware, limping around, crutches, can't work."

Detectives said Ferri was captured on Publix’s surveillance cameras entering the store shortly before the incident.

According to Broward Sheriff's Office deputies, Ferri stopped his car to allow Ford to cross the street in front of him.

But he then accelerated the car and turned in the direction of Ford, striking the victim with his car, authorities said.

"He doesn't know who he was, has no idea why this accident happened," Frankel said. "Totally random."

A motive for the incident remains unclear.

