Man arrested after pushing people, damaging property at 24 Hour Fitness, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A Pembroke Pines man was arrested Monday after pushing people and damaging property at a 24 Hour Fitness, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Zachary Dalrymple, 25, arrived at the business at 8333 Pines Blvd. around 8:30 a.m. and began destroying property at the front desk counter area, causing more than $5,000 in damage.

Pembroke Pines police said Dalrymple then went toward the workout area and pushed a 68-year-old man into a workout machine, causing the victim to fall back.

Police said the victim stood up and was pushed again by Dalrymple.

According to the arrest report, Dalrymple also pushed a 61-year-old woman to the ground.

It's unclear what led to the alleged outburst and attack.

Police said officers took Dalrymple into custody, at which time Dalrymple kicked the rear driver's side door window bars, causing the door to not close properly along the top.

Police said Dalrymple also headbutted the door column, leaving a dent in the vehicle.

The total damage to the police car was estimated to be about $1,500.

According to the arrest report, Dalrymple spit on an officer and struck him on his left hand. Police said he also struck another officer on the right arm.

Authorities said Dalrymple was pepper-sprayed because he continued to spit at the officers.

Dalrymple, who police said was found with 2 grams of cannabis in his pocket, was hospitalized under the Florida Mental Health Act before being taken to jail.

He faces numerous charges, including battery, aggravated battery, damaging property, possession of marijuana and violating the terms of his probation.

According to the arrest report, Dalrymple is currently on probation for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.