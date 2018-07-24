Man arrested in connection with fatal barbershop shooting

SUNRISE, Fla. - A man was arrested Monday in connection with a fatal shooting at a barbershop in Sunrise, authorities said.

Hernel George Garrick, 42, faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Barrington Francis.

The shooting was reported early Monday afternoon at a barbershop located at 6017 Sunrise Blvd.

Sunrise police said Garrick and Francis got into an altercation inside the business when Garrick pulled out a gun and shot Francis.

Francis died of his injuries.

It's unclear what led to the initial argument.

Local 10 News has requested a copy of Garrick's arrest report.

