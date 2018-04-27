Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting outside Lauderhill Mall

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting outside Lauderhill Mall, authorities announced Friday.

Cedric Jerome James, 33, faces murder and attempted murder charges in the April 1 shooting.

Lauderhill police said an officer working nearby heard the gunshots shortly before 10 p.m. April 1 and found one of the men wounded in the parking lot.

Paramedics arrived a short time later and found a second victim.

Both victims were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead. They were identified as Lawrence Hall, 32, and Omarie Stephens, 33.

A third victim drove himself to Plantation General Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Lauderhill police Lt. Michael Santiago said there was apparently an exchange of gunfire between the victims and the shooter that was precipitated by some sort of fight, the details of which were not immediately known.

Santiago said hundreds of people were gathered outside the mall at the time of the shooting after a car show at the Central Broward Regional Park concluded.

