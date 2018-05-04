Man arrested in connection with Pompano Beach PNC Bank robbery

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A man was arrested Friday in connection with a bank robbery in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said in an email that Marco Cesar Resendiz, 36, of Plantation, was arrested on federal bank robbery charges and is expected to appear in court Friday afternoon.

Marshall said Resendiz is believed to have robbed a PNC Bank branch, at 289 S. Pompano Parkway, just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Marshall said the robber, who was wearing a red T-shirt and black hat, entered the bank and demanded money from a teller.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken, Marshall said.

The robbery was captured on surveillance cameras.

