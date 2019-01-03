Man assaults victim in wheelchair, robs him of $1, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested Wednesday after he assaulted a disabled man and robbed him of $1, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Jorge Roberto Zapata, 27, of North Lauderdale, approached the victim in the area of 2007 S. State Road 7, near Fort Lauderdale, and asked him for money.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said the victim refused to give Zapata money, so Zapata punched the victim in the left side of his ribs, pinned him down in his wheelchair and reached into the victim's pocket, stealing a $1 bill.

A security guard in the area called authorities. Both men were still at the scene when deputies arrived, the arrest report stated.

Zapata was arrested on a robbery charge.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.