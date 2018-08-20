Man bashes in bathroom wall to break into gas station office in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, Fla. - A man bashed in a bathroom wall last month to break into the office of a gas station in Cooper City, authorities said.

The burglary happened just after 2 a.m. July 28 at the Shell gas station at 5704 S. Flamingo Road.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said the burglar bashed in a wall that separates the women's bathroom from the office and then ransacked the office, taking cash and cigarettes.

The theft was discovered by an employee around 11 p.m. the same day.

Deputies said the thief was seen on surveillance video arriving at the gas station in a white, two-door car.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Detective Glenn Gainey at 954-435-2200, ext. 272. Anonymous callers can call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.