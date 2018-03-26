Man carjacked outside Pembroke Pines 7-Eleven, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Pembroke Pines police are searching for a man who stole a car early Monday outside a 7-Eleven store, ordering the driver out of his vehicle at gunpoint.

Amanda Conwell, a spokeswoman for the Pembroke Pines Police Department, said the victim was sitting in his 2017 Toyota Corolla just after 12:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Palm Avenue when the gunman approached the car and put a gun to the victim's head.

The victim got out of the car and the gunman drove away, Conwell said. The stolen Corolla was later found abandoned in Fort Lauderdale, she said.

Conwell described the gunman as a black man about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds. Police believe he is between 25-30 years old. Nearby security cameras did not record the incident, Conwell said.

Anyone with information about the carjacker is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department Investigations Division at 954-431-2225.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.