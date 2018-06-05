Man caught on camera burglarizing vehicles in Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, Fla. - Police are searching for a man who burglarized multiple vehicles last week in Wilton Manors, authorities said Tuesday.

The burglaries were reported during the early morning hours of Friday.

Wilton Manors police said the thief was captured on surveillance video outside one of the victim's homes. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, baggy shorts, gloves and possible sandals with some type of emblem on the top strap.

Authorities said the man broke into the vehicles by smashing the front driver's side windows, although some of the vehicles were unlocked.

Anyone with information about the theif's identity is asked to call Detective P. Newton at 954-533-2193 or email pnewton@wmpd.org. Tipsters may also call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

