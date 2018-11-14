Man caught on camera stealing gun from car in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera Wednesday stealing a gun from a car in Pembroke Pines.

Police said the theft occurred around 4:30 a.m. near Northwest 188th Terrace and Northwest Fifth Street in the Chapel Oaks community.

Police said they don't know how the man got into the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.