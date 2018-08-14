Man caught on camera stealing pit bull puppy in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who was caught on camera stealing a pit bull from a home in Davie.

Davie police released video from the home's security camera Tuesday. The video shows the man leading the dog away from the front door Thursday. The man drove away in a gold Chevrolet Impala.

Two days earlier, a neighbor spotted the same man approach the home and take items from the mailbox, police said.

Stella is a 8-month-old black-and-white pit bull. She weighs about 83 pounds and has a mole on the left side of her nose. She has one blue-and-gray eye and one blue-and-white eye.

Police said the man has a thin build and wore his hair in a "man-bun."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

