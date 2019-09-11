Man caught on camera stealing TV just delivered to home

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Pembroke Pines police are searching for a man captured on surveillance video stealing a 49-inch TV that had just been delivered to an apartment unit.

The theft occurred Aug. 5 at The Marquesa apartment complex in the area of Southwest Second Street and 117th Avenue.

The video shows the man touching the large package as he walked past it.

Moments later, he returns to pick up the box.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2225. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

