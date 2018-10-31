Man caught on camera sneaking into Lauderhill fire station parking lot

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera trying to break into cars early Tuesday outside a fire station in Lauderhill.

Yvette Marquez-Perkins, a spokeswoman for the Lauderhill Police Department, said the man jumped over fence at the fire station in the 3100 Northwest 12th Place around 3:45 a.m. Marquez-Perkins said the man attempted to break into three city vehicles.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

