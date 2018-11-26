Man caught on camera trying to steal Christmas inflatables in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. - A man was caught on camera trying to stealing inflatable Christmas decorations last week from a front yard in Tamarac, authorities said.

According to the incident report from the Broward County Sheriff's Office, a man approached a home in 3000 block of Northwest 48th Street around 10:30 p.m. Thursday and began deflating and removing the decorations, including a inflatable snowman, from the homeowner's yard. A doorbell camera alerted the homeowner to the theft as it was happening.

When the homeowner went outside to confront the thief, the man ran to his pickup truck and sped off.

Police described the thief as a balding older black man with black-and-gray hair on the sides. He was wearing a white T-shirt, dark pants and sneakers. The man was driving a green pickup truck with a Florida license plate reading KNDV91.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

