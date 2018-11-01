Man, young girl killed after being struck by car in Davie, police say

DAVIE, Fla. - A man and a young girl were killed Wednesday night after they were struck by car in Davie, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Davie Police Department said a woman was driving a Cadillac around 8 p.m. along Griffin Road near Southwest 68th Avenue when she lost control of her car and hit the man and the girl. Police said a second child was with the victims, but was not hurt in the crash.

Paramedics took the child to a local hospital as a precaution.

It was unclear whether the victims were out trick-or-treating for Halloween, police said.

The driver stayed at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

Authorities closed the eastbound lanes of the 6800 block of Griffin Road as police investigated. Police advised people to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

