Man dies after being struck by car on shoulder of I-95

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - A man died Wednesday morning at a hospital after being struck by a vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 95 early Wednesday morning in Oakland Park, authorities said.

He was identified hours after the crash as Juan Pedro Garcia.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said Garcia's wife, Aleshandra Favre, lost control of her vehicle and crashed on northbound I-95 at Commercial Boulevard.

Authorities said Favre called her husband, who showed up to the scene and parked his car on the opposite side of the road.

Garcia then drove his wife's car around to the right shoulder and called a tow company after troopers already had left the scene, authorities said.

Troopers said another driver, identified as Bradley Ruben, then crashed into the vehicle while the tow company was working to remove it. Garcia was also struck by the car.

"The other vehicle came smashing into my truck and flipped the other car that was on my truck into the other side of my truck," tow truck driver Robby Sternberg said.

Sternberg said he was tossed into a lane, but managed to walk away.

"I thought I was dead. I am lucky I am alive right now," he said.

Authorities said Ruben got out of his car and ran away, but was captured by Broward Sheriff's Office deputies under a bridge.

Ruben was treated for minor injuries at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale before being taken to jail.

Authorities said alcohol is believed to have played a factor in the crash.

Garcia was taken to Broward Health North, where he died. His wife and the tow truck driver were not hurt.

An investigation into the crash continues.

